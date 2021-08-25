UDEME, an accountability and transparency project of the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), is set to hold its maiden accountability roundtable discussion.
Themed, ‘Strategic Partnerships for Accountability in Nigeria,’ the event will hold September 2, 2021, at Orisun Art Source, Abuja.
“At a time when Democracy seems to be facing serious existential challenges in Nigeria as well as the African continent, conversations around one of the components of democracy-accountability- is pertinent,” said Ijeoma Okereke, Udeme’s project officer.
She added that the closed event will bring together stakeholders within the accountability sphere to discuss issues of accountability in public spending while charting a way forward to enhance, promote and strengthen democracy and good governance.
The event will also feature the launch of Udeme’s report titled ‘Summary and Recommendation of Constituency Projects Tracking in Nigeria’.
Billed to attend the event are civil society organisations with focus on anti-corruption, media personnel, development partners, citizens, as well as representatives of anti-graft agencies, and relevant government agencies.
UDEME is a social accountability and transparency project of Premium Times Centre Investigative Journalism that tracks capital, constituency, and ecological projects to ensure that funds released are effectively utilised. Since 2018 when UDEME was birthed, over 2,000 projects across Nigeria have been tracked and reported, with notable impacts.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION