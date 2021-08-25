ADVERTISEMENT

UDEME, an accountability and transparency project of the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), is set to hold its maiden accountability roundtable discussion.

Themed, ‘Strategic Partnerships for Accountability in Nigeria,’ the event will hold September 2, 2021, at Orisun Art Source, Abuja.

“At a time when Democracy seems to be facing serious existential challenges in Nigeria as well as the African continent, conversations around one of the components of democracy-accountability- is pertinent,” said Ijeoma Okereke, Udeme’s project officer.

She added that the closed event will bring together stakeholders within the accountability sphere to discuss issues of accountability in public spending while charting a way forward to enhance, promote and strengthen democracy and good governance.

The event will also feature the launch of Udeme’s report titled ‘Summary and Recommendation of Constituency Projects Tracking in Nigeria’.

Billed to attend the event are civil society organisations with focus on anti-corruption, media personnel, development partners, citizens, as well as representatives of anti-graft agencies, and relevant government agencies.

UDEME is a social accountability and transparency project of Premium Times Centre Investigative Journalism that tracks capital, constituency, and ecological projects to ensure that funds released are effectively utilised. Since 2018 when UDEME was birthed, over 2,000 projects across Nigeria have been tracked and reported, with notable impacts.