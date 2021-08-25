A former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has condemned Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mahdi Gusau, over his refusal to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the former minister, who is a PDP stalwart, said the official was disloyal for not joining his principal, Bello Matawalle, to decamp from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling party.

The Zamfara Governor, alongside the state, lawmakers and commissioners officially joined the APC in July, months after the defection of Governors Ben Ayade of Cross River State and David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

“When a Governor decamps from one party to another, shouldn’t his Deputy go with him? Is that not what loyalty is all about?, Against his better judgement @Bellomatawalle1 picked you as his running mate & made you Deputy Governor & now you undermine & betray him?

“Shame on you!,” he said, throwing many of his followers on the platform off balance.

Mr Fani-Kayode is a prominent member of the PDP.

The former Minister, a strong critic of APC and President Muhammadu Buhari, has on different occasions denied speculations of him joining the ruling party.

With the court injunction restraining Uche Secondus as the chairman of the main opposition party, the former minister expressed doubts that the main opposition party could resolve its leadership crisis before the 2023 general elections.

“Secondus restrained from being National Chairman of @OfficialPDPNig by court order?

“Even if the order is lifted in a few days the leadership crisis in the party just does not seem to want to go away.

“For how much longer can the centre hold?

“Looks like a meltdown to me!”, Mr Fani-Kayode said in another tweet posted on Tuesday morning, hours before the party crisis took a worsening turn.

PDP leadership tussle

While the ex-aviation minister posts were still attracting torrent of criticisms from his followers in his comment section, two national deputy chairmen of the PDP, declared rights to Mr Secondus’ seat following the court order.

Relying on Section 45 (2) of the PDP Constitution, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi, postponed the party’s NWC meeting indefinitely as he declared himself national chairman pending the determination of the restraining order on the embattled chairman.

In defiance of the other, Deputy National Chairman (North), Suleiman Nazif, declared himself national chairman at the party’s headquarters hours after, citing the health condition of Mr Akinwonmi.

“On this note, distinguished NWC members, I hereby take full charge of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Chairman in an acting capacity.

“We have waited this morning for the Deputy National Chairman (South) who has been incapacitated, who has not been attending NWC meeting in the last nine months and I believe there was a communication between the deputy national chairmen (south),” PREMIUM TIMES reported him, saying.

Mr Nazif’s Tuesday’s declaration arguably fit into Mr Fani-Kayode adjudged comments on the PDP leadership vis-à-vis his recent visits and outings with some key members of the ruling APC.

Controversial FFK

The former minister was reported in February by the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, to have dumped the PDP following his meeting with him and the APC interim National Chairman, Mala Buni.

Although Mr Bello took credit for Mr Fani-Kayode’s alleged defection, the latter denied ever making such a decision. He said his meeting with the duo was borne out of national concerns other than personal property.

“It is right and proper for us to talk and to attempt to join hands across political, religious and regional lines to save Nigeria.

“The fact that I am in talks with leaders from a cross-section of political parties, including the ruling party, does not in any way derogate from this and does not mean that I will ever change those from views,” he explained.

Aside his more recent meetings with other members of the ruling party, the ex-aviation minister was again trolled on social media giant, Twitter, for attending the wedding ceremony of Mr Buhari’s son in Kano last week.

Flanked by governors and lawmakers from the APC, pictures of Mr Fani-Kayode at the ceremony ruled the Twitter space as more Nigerians question his credibility and political leaning.

Months earlier, he had attracted public criticism when he insulted a Daily Trust correspondent who had asked at a press conference ‘who was bankrolling’ his frequent trips across the nation to meet political figures across party lines.

The vocal politician later apologised publicly to the reporter.