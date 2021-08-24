ADVERTISEMENT

Armed bandits on Tuesday attacked a team of security officials escorting travellers from Gusau, the state capital to Dansadau, in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The gunmen set ablaze a fuel tanker in the convoy to sabotage supply of fuel to Dansadau town, one of the communities worst hit by banditry in Zamfara.

Residents of Dansadau need security escort to travel to or from Gusau, to shield them from attacks by bandits.

Residents said the fuel tanker was among dozens of vehicles being escorted to Dansadau by security forces on board an armoured personnel carrier.

A resident said the bandits appeared from the bush and opened fire on the tanker, setting off fire and an explosion.

A traditional ruler in Dansadau Emirate, Mustapha Umar, described the incident as troubling.

He said the gunmen were angry that residents of Dansadau had bsnned the sale of food and essential commodities to them.

Mr Umar told PREMIUM TIMES that the gunmen had vowed to cut the supply of essential commodities to Dansadau town to avenge the sanction on them.

Gusau is about 100 kilometres from Dansadau.

Following the incident, many in the trip were feared kidnapped after the travellers fled into the bush while the security men engaged the bandit in a gun fight.

The police spokesperson in Zamfara, Muhammad Shehu, was not available for comment as his known phone number could not be reached as of Tuesday evening.

This report will be updated as we gather more facts.