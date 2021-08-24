The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, struck out an application filed by the State Security Service (SSS) against the bail granted some aides of the Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho.

The 12 detainees were arrested at Ibadan, Oyo State home of Igboho, a Yoruba secessionist agitator, on July 2.

Following an application by their lawyer, the judge, Obiora Egwuatu, granted them bail on August 4.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, however, the SSS filed an application urging the judge to reverse the bail granted four of the detainees.

But the judge threw out the Nigerian secret police’s application following its withdrawal by the service’s lawyer, Idowu Awo.

Mr Awo said his agency had decided to file an appeal against the bail granted four out of the 12 detainees, instead of asking Mr Egwatu to reverse his previous ruling granting bail to them.

The judge subsequently struck out the motion following the no-objection response from the detainees’ lawyer, Sunday Adebayo.

‘SSS’ application strange’

The lead lawyer to the detainees, Pelumi Olajengbesi, had in an earlier interview with PREMIUM TIMES condemned the application filed by the SSS for further detention of four of the detainees.

The detainees were in the process of perfecting the bail conditions when SSS filed a fresh application asking the court to reverse the bail.

Mr Olajenbesi told this newspaper that the application filed by the secret police was strange and constitutes an abuse of court process.

“The application is an abuse of court process. It is strange to our law. You can only go to a court to vary the bail conditions, not to ask for the cancellation. I don’t know which law they are reading,” Mr Olajengbesi said.

Appeal against bail

In the notice of appeal dated August 13, 2021, the spy agency faulted the bail granted to Amudat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Oyetunji, and Bamidele Sunday.

The service urged the Court of Appeal in Abuja to set aside the bail on the grounds that it was conducting further interrogation of the detainees to determine the level of their complicity in a case of alleged stockpiling of firearms.

Mr Egwuatu had granted bail to the four detainees in the sum of N10 million each with two sureties in like sum, while the remaining eight were granted bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties each.

Those admitted to N5 million bail are: Abdulateef Onaolapo, Tajudeen Erinoye, Diekola Jubril, Ayobami Donald, Uthman Adelabu, Oluwafemi Kunle, Raji Kazeem and Bamidele Sunday.

One of the sureties, the court held, must be an employee of the federal government on grade level 12 and above.

The sureties must be resident in Abuja, have properties and must swear to an affidavit of means.

‘Still detained without charge’

Mr Olajengbesi told our reporter in a telephone interview on Tuesday that all the 12 detainees were still being held by the SSS despite meeting the conditions of the bail granted them about 20 days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have met all the bail conditions. The court has signed their release order, but SSS has not complied with the court order,” the lawyer said.

He also said none of his clients has been charged with any crime more than seven weeks after their arrest.