The House of Representatives Committee on Finance has disclosed that it will investigate the over 40 million litres of petroleum allegedly smuggled out of the country daily.

James Faleke (APC, Lagos), the chairman of the Committee on Finance, said on Monday at the ongoing interactive session on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), that his committee will require the services of the Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NiCOMSAT), to track the movement of trucks along Nigeria’s borders.

He stated this after the representative of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Bashir Sodiq, told the committee that the daily average consumption was between 48 million and 52 million litres daily.

The daily consumption figure cited by Mr Sodiq contradicts the figure earlier disclosed by the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Resources (NNPC), Mele Kyari.

Mr Kyari had in June said the country was consuming 103 million litres daily in May 2021 and oscillating between 70 million to 60 million litres daily in June 2021.

According to Mr Faleke, the disparity in the records of both NNPC and DPR was about 40 million litres suggesting that about that number of litres may be smuggled out of the country daily.

He said it will take 1,000 of 33,000 litres of trucks to convey the petroleum products across the border on a daily basis.

“We are taking the opportunity of MTEF to ask critical questions, because if about 40million litres of PMS are being smuggled out per day, the question is, how many trucks of 33,000 litres do we need to convey this volume out of the country?

“When we did small arithmetic, we discovered that we will need 1,000 trucks. If it is true that the volume goes out of the country, it means 1000 trucks go out to neighbouring countries. And they come back to load, if that is true.

“Satellite images should have captured these trailers. We have invited NICOMSAT. DPR is saying about 48 million, contrary to the number being circulated by the NNPC. We have asked the Petroleum Equalisation Fund to provide us with data on fuel consumption,” he said.

Mr Sodiq in his explanation to the committee also disputed the claims by Controller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali, that the DPR was supplying PMS to the border communities.

He noted that less than three per cent of the daily consumption was being supplied to the border areas.

Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) is also due to appear before the committee on Tuesday.