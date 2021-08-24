ADVERTISEMENT

A Senator in the Fourth Republic, Biyi Durojaiye, has died.

Mr Durojaiye, 88, died on Monday in Lagos after a brief illness associated with coronavirus complications, a family member said.

Born in 1933, the late senator represented Ogun East constituency on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) between 1999 and 2003.

He earned a BSc (Economics) London, an LLB, London, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1979. He was a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He also graduated from the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru. He worked for 35 years in the Nigerian public sector, including 28 years as a Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) and the National Mint.

Mr Durojaiye worked with the International Monetary Fund, the Federal Reserve System in the United States of America (USA) and the City University London, between 1964 and 1982.

He was an elected member of the 1988/89 Constituent Assembly. In 1992, he was a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, and lost to the late Moshood Abiola.

In December 1996, Mr Durojayi was arrested by the military regime of late General Sani Abacha and was imprisoned for 560 days.

In June 1997, a report stated he was in poor health and suffering from high blood pressure caused by his treatment in prison.

Amnesty International designated him a prisoner of conscience and campaigned for his release.

While in the senate, Mr Durojaiye served in the committees on Judiciary, Establishment (as Chairman), and Special Projects. In December 2002, he recommended a life jail term for anyone who perpetrated election fraud.