Many Nigerians on various social media platforms have taken a swipe at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over its operatives’ invasion of the residence of a former Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy Bachor, on Monday.

The operatives reportedly returned to Ms Bachor’s apartment in the Lekki area of Lagos State, Monday evening, after the initial early morning raid that triggered her anger in an Instagram post.

Ms Bachor again took to her Instagram live story to call out the EFCC for revisiting her home hours after she alerted the public that some operatives of the commission “illegally” broke into her residence.

PREMIUM TIMES cannot independently confirm and verify if the faces at Ms Bachors Instagram live story were officers of the EFCC.

When contacted on Tuesday morning, Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC’s spokesperson, said he had yet to watch the video posted by Ms Bachor.

He said, “I have not seen the video and I cannot comment on what I am yet to see. I will get back to you when I see it.”

Mr Uwujaren has yet to get back to our reporter as of press time on Tuesday.

The ex-housemate in the BB Naija ‘Lockdown Season’ held last year, had earlier on Monday morning, said the operatives made their way into her living room at about 4 a.m in their search for the suspect.

According to her, the action left her shaking and her mother in a panic state.

“At 4:45 a.m., I heard a loud sound, and voices followed after. I rushed out almost naked to see fully armed @officialefcc men in my living room,” Ms Dorathy partly stated on her Instagram story.

Reacting to the claims later on Monday, EFCC said, in a statement, that it executed a search warrant at Ms Bachor’s house, which happened to be one of the flats in a building where nine suspected fraudsters were arrested.

The EFCC added that, during the raid, its operatives had knocked on the door and identified themselves, “But they were refused entry, for several minutes by Bachor’s sister.”

“The operatives were left with no choice than to force their way in, lest suspects escape or destroy vital evidence,” the EFCC statement also, read.

Nigerians react

However, in reaction to the developments, Nigerians on Twitter and Facebook have expressed their shock at EFCC’s mode of operations.

Many have also compared the tactics of the EFCC to that of the defunct and disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

A lawyer and right activist, Festus Ogun on Twitter, @mrfestusogun, condemned the continued harassment and intimidation of the former TV reality show star.

He also called on the commission to be “professional” in carrying out its operation.

He said, “The harassment and intimidation of Dorathy by the EFCC must stop.

“You cannot maltreat a citizen for merely exposing your impunity in the digital space. Were they expecting her to be quiet after the illegal invasion?

“EFCC needs to understand what professionalism is all about.”

Also a Twitter user, @mayeesq said, “How EFCC, a commission set up to fight Economic and Financial Crimes became burglars under Buhari govt, me I still don’t understand.

Another user tweeting via @firstladyship also stated, “The EFCC is worse than SARS. It is time Nigerians rise up & say enough to the madness. It is time to pay the EFCC an #EndSARS visit. NONSENSE!!”

On Facebook, Izuchukwu Chintua said “It’s a disgrace that a law enforcement agency has no special procedures and protocols to maintain a search on someone’s property. It’s a big shame.

“The thing is we may pretend that this is Nigeria where anything goes but the reality is the world laughs this Nigeria to scorn because of the mindset of the leaders.”

Also on Facebook, Adolphus Okokoroko said “Just imagine, you forced yourself into somebody apartment at a very ungodly hour, break her doors, then she Posts what happened to her online as a media person,

“You have the audacity to return there and bully her again and destroy properties. See, one day the leaders shall become the followers, and the followers shall be leaders.”