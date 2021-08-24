The Rivers State High Court in

on Monday, issued an an order of interim injunction restraining Uche Secondus from parading self as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Judge O. Gbasam reportedly issued the order following an ex parte application filed by four applicants.

A copy of the court order which went viral online on Monday has the quartet of Ibeawuchi Alex, Dennis Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen, and Umezerike Onucha, as the plaintiffs.

Mr Secondus and the PDP are the defendants sued in the suit marked PHC/2183/CS/2021.

Details of the applicants’ grouse against Mr Secondus were not contained in the document which appeared online.

The court order indicated that the applicants’ lawyer, H.A Bello, argued his clients’ ex parte application after which the court granted the interim restraining orders sought against Mr Secondus.

Being an ex parte hearing, Monday’s proceedings were conducted in the absence of the lawyers to Mr Secondus or PDP.

The judge after listening to the applicants’ lawyer, restrained Mr Secondus from parading himself as a member or the national chairman of the PDP.

The court also barred him from performing the functions of the national chairman of the party “or calling, attending or presiding over any meeting of the 2nd defendant (PDP) or any committee of the 2nd defendant at the Ward, Local Government or State level”.

It also stopped him from calling for any ward, local government or state congress of the PDP or setting up committees for such congresses or participating in any activity of the 2nd defendant whatsoever.

It added that Mr Secondus must not take any of these actions “whilst on suspension as a member of the 2nd defendant pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.”

The judge also granted leave to serve the main suit and other processes filed by the applicants on the respondents through substituted means by pasting same to his gate at No.1 William Jumbo Street, Old G.R.A Port Harcourt.

No fresh hearing date is indicated on the court document.

Party crisis

Monday’s court order appears to be the height of a crisis that has been brewing within the party which has been hit by a gale of defections of governors elected on its platform to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the past few months.

Governors David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Ben Ayade of Cross River and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, defected to the ruling APC in the last 10 months.

In July, Rimamnde Kwewum (PDP, Taraba), a member of the House of Representatives, called on Mr Secondus to resign in the face of mass defections hitting the party.

Mr Kwewum, who represents Donga/Takum/Wusa federal constituency of Taraba State, cited “increasing weakness, incoherence and daily loss of members to the ruling party” as the reason for the call.

About a month later, seven members of the National Working Committee (NWC) resigned, citing Mr Secondus’ leadership style.

Some support groups within the party also recently called for Mr Secondus’ ouster.

The groups under the aegis of Save PDP Group and Coalition of PDP Youth Groups, made the call during a protest at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The leader of the groups, Tamunotonye Inioribo, while addressing the media, said the protest was organised by a coalition of different PDP support groups, that were dissatisfied with the leadership of Mr Secondus.

Mr Secondus, who has defiantly said he would not resign, held a meeting behind closed doors with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, amid efforts by various organs of the party to save the worsening situation.