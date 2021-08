ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has not declared interest in the 2023 presidential race, his office has said.

Laolu Akande, the vice president’s spokesperson, said Mr Osinbajo “is not in any way connected with the distribution and deployment of any 2023 political posters whether on the streets or in online videos, banners and the like on the Social Media.”

There have been posters online and in major Nigerian cities suggesting Mr Osinbajo would run for the highest office in Nigeria, Mr Akande said in a late Monday statement.

Read Mr Akande’s full statement below.

OSINBAJO HAS NOT DECLARED INTEREST IN PRESIDENTIAL RACE

There has again been a flurry of activities, such as the release of campaign style promotional videos, banners in the Social Media and even the deployment of political posters in some parts of the country, including the FCT and Kano, insinuating that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has joined the 2023 Presidential Race.

The Office of the Vice President wishes to reiterate a statement on the same subject, made earlier in May this year.

The Office of the Vice President is not in any way connected with the distribution and deployment of any 2023 political posters whether on the streets or in online videos, banners and the like on the Social Media.

All these are simply needless distractions from the urgent tasks of governance needed in our country at this time.

Prof. Osinbajo has not declared any interest whatsoever in the 2023 election, but he is rather focused on working in his capacity as Vice President in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges and working to further boost the economy.

Therefore, we ask that people desist from such publications while we all deal together with the challenges confronting us as Nigerians, and resolve them for the benefit of our people, and the enthronement of peace and prosperity in the land.

Laolu Akande

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity

Office of the Vice President