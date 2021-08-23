ADVERTISEMENT

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), on Sunday, handed over six suspected kidnappers arrested by its members at different locations in Taraba State to the police.

The state’s Chairman of MACBAN, Sahabi Tukur, handed the suspects over to the state police commissioner, Abimbola Sokoya, at Mararaban Kunini in Lau local government council of the state.

Mr Tukur said the action was in compliance with the oath they took before the emir of Muri, Abbas Tafida, and the Commissioner of Police to fish out criminals amongst them.

Fulani cattle breeders and herders had taken the oath after the emir decried their alleged involvement in spirallibg cases of kidnapping in the state and vowed to have them flushed out of forests in the state if the crime continues.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that among the suspects handed over to the police was a man wanted by the police for allegedly supplying arms and ammunition to criminals in the state.

Our correspondent further gathered that

six repented kidnappers were also publicly presented to the elders of the Fulani ethnic group and the police at the event.

Promising not to rest until they had fished out all the bad eggs in their midst, Mr Sahabi urged others willing to repent to do so urgently before they are caught.

According to him, MACBAN had set up a 16-member committee set up to fish out criminals in various Fulani communities across the state.

He said the committee was working tirelessly with security operatives to rid the Fulani community in Taraba of criminal elements.

The state police commissioner applauded the efforts of the group, urging other ethic groups to cue in by exposing hoodlums in the society.

READ ALSO:

Reiterating the commitment of the police to work with the Fulani community in fighting crime across the state, Mr Sokoya solicited the collaboration of neighbouring states of Benue and Adamawa.

About two weeks after the emir issued a 30-day eviction threat to cattle herders to vacate forests in the state or be flushed out of them, leaders of Fulani communities in the state, led by Mr Sahabi, swore to an oath not to harbour criminal elements and to also exposed sponsors of bandits, no matter the positions they hold among them.

In the oath, they vowed that: “Those who repent would be documented, while those that refuse to repent and stop kidnapping and other crimes would equally be handed over to security agents to face the appropriate laws of the land,”

The emir’s threat followed the worsening security situation in Taraba, where herders have been blamed for abduction for ransom, highway robbery and killings across the state.