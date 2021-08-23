ADVERTISEMENT

Bitcoin rose above the $50,000 benchmark on Monday, after experiencing a significant dip in the past three months.

The coin rose to $50,274.68 at 02:20 PM Nigerian time, according to Coinmarketcap, amid speculations by investors that the prospect of more U.S. stimulus spending could lead to further gains.

The currency increased 2.84 per cent in the last 24 hours and 6.25 per cent in a week, while the market capitalization appreciated by 8.49 per cent ($31,448,905,210.17) in 24 hours.

Bitcoin plummeted 22.60 per cent since it reached an all-time high of $64,863.10 on April 14.

Similarly, the prices of rival cryptocurrency Ether, rose by 2.8 per cent to $3,337. The price of the virtual coin has skyrocketed by 91 per cent since it dipped below $1,740 last month.

Reuters reported Monday that the cryptocurrency recovery comes as some more established financial services companies offer their customers access to virtual coins. PayPal said on Monday it would allow customers in the UK to buy, sell and hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies starting this week.

Market analysts believe the Bitcoin market has yet to see the full return of retail investors, suggesting the current spike in price could have further to go.

“The last time bitcoin was at $50,000, the Google trends (tracking website showing Bitcoin searches) was much higher than what it is now,” Reuters quoted Marcus Sotiriou, a sales trader at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, to have said.

“This suggests that retail euphoria hasn’t entered the market yet and bitcoin has a long way to go in this market cycle,” Mr Sotiriou.