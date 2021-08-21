The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), a non-governmental organisation working to educate, support and empower persons with disabilities in Nigeria, has accused the Lagos State government of not making provisions for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in its coronavirus vaccination programme.

The group said its research revealed “so far, no person living with disability in Lagos State has had access to COVID-19 vaccine.”

The report, which is titled; “Assessment of Access to COVID-19 Vaccines among Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Lagos State,” was presented to journalists on Thursday in Lagos.

According to the report, none of the 100 PWD clusters in the state was involved or engaged in any of the COVID-19 vaccine programmes or activities of the government in the state.

Speaking during the presentation, the group’s executive director, David Anyaele, said the report proves the institutional discrimination against PWDs in accessing COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria’s commercial hub and coronavirus pandemic epicentre.

According to him, their findings showed that socio-economic benefits of using the vaccine certificate for job-related sports and job related activities increased the personal interest of some PWDs in accessing the vaccine, “so they go to any length to get it.”

Mr Anyaele said health policy makers have failed to make specific provisions for PWDs.

“There are no specific policy guidelines for the issues of critical concern of PWDs in most of the COVID-19 vaccine centres in Lagos.

“For instance, PWDs interviewed reported that there were no sign language interpreters for the hearing impaired clusters. Priority was not given to PWDs with hidden disabilities (hearing impaired and Albinos) on a queue and many vaccine centres are not accessible to PWDs on wheelchairs or those using crutches,” he added.

He said one of the reasons for the research was to identify challenges faced by social policy and health stakeholders in ensuring equal access to COVID-19 vaccines for PWDs.

Mr Anyaele noted that the major challenge confronting the policymakers as identified by the research was the lack of synergy between Lagos State Office of Disability Affairs (LASODA) and other relevant healthcare stakeholders in charge of the vaccination programme, especially the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board.

“Majority of the health policymakers interviewed pointed out lack of sufficient knowledge about specific provisions in the disability law, PWDs’ rights and issues of critical concern as a huge challenge,” Mr Anyaele added.

Lagos reacts

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, a director at the state’s ministry of information, Adesegun Ogundeji, said the state government always prioritises inclusion in its programmes and activities.

Mr Ogundeji, who represented the state’s commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, said COVID-19 vaccination centres are either located in open spaces accessible by everyone or health facilities where appropriate provisions for PWDs had been in existence even before the vaccination campaign.

He added that the creation of the LASODA and the enactment of the state’s special people’s law of 2011 are enough evidence to prove the state’s commitment to the welfare of PWDs.

He, however, noted that whatever lapses identified in the research would also be factored in the second phase of the vaccination campaign. He urged everyone to lend helping hands to the state’s desire to vaccinate many residents.

Recommendations

Meanwhile, the research recommended that state’s Primary Health Care Board (PHCB) should collaborate with LASODA to build the capacity of managers, administrators and field healthcare workers involved in the COVID-19 vaccination campaigns at different local government areas (LGAs) and local council development areas (LCDAs) on how to respond competently and confidently to the needs of all PWDs’ clusters.

He said the group would move to other states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to conduct similar researches for improved decisions on vaccinations against the pandemic and the protection of the PWDs.

COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria

Nigeria on Monday resumed the vaccination campaign against the pandemic with the flag-off of the second phase having received about 4 million doses of Moderna vaccines from the government of the United States of America.

The country also received another 177,600 doses of Johnson and Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccines from the African Union (AU).

Also, on Tuesday, the country unveiled coronavirus vaccines which were delivered through the COVAX facility, an initiative aimed at ensuring equitable distribution of vaccines globally.

Speaking during the flag-off of the second phase of vaccination on Monday, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said the arrival of these vaccines prompted the second phase of the vaccination.

“The arrival of the 4,000,080 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Government of the United States and the 177,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines out of the 29,850,000 doses the Federal Government has purchased through the Africa-Import-Export Bank and the African Union, is highly encouraging and motivating for us at the Presidential Steering Committee,” he said.