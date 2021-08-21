ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Friday recorded fresh 304 COVID-19 cases and three deaths across 12 other states and the Federal Capital Territory.

For the second time in the past Lagos State, regarded as coronavirus epicentre in Nigeria, did not give update on the pandemic situation on Friday.

In an update on its Facebook page on Friday night, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), an agency in charge of the management of the disease in the country, however, failed to give the reason no report was recorded for Lagos.

A similar situation happened on Tuesday but the data for the day was later added to the state’s update on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, with the 304 new infections recorded on Friday, NCDC said Nigeria’s total infections since the pandemic broke out has increased to 185,571 while the three deaths have also raised Nigeria’s total fatality figure to 2,247 from 2,244 declared 24 hours earlier.

The disease centre also said a total of 168,124 persons who were down with the disease at one time or the other since 2020 when the index case was recorded, have also been certified fit by physicians.

NCDC added that 15,200 persons are currently receiving treatment for the disease nationwide, noting that “a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

Breakdown

Meanwhile, all the six South-south states recorded cases on Friday with Rivers topping the daily chart with 154 cases.

Other states in the region, Edo, Cross River, Delta, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States recorded 20, 15, 15, 13 and four cases respectively.

In the South-west region, Ekiti topped the chart with 33 cases while Oyo State recorded 17 and Ogun State reported 11.

The FCT and Nasarawa from the North-central recorded 18 and a case respectively, while Sokoto as the only state from the North-west region and Gombe, being the only state from the North-East region, reported two and one cases respectively.