Nine suspected bandits have been killed in a gun battle between rival gangs in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State, an official has said.

The state commissioner of Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Aruwan narrated how the bloody fight occurred on Wednesday.

“Nemesis has caught up with two groups of armed bandits in Giwa local government who in a fratricidal gun duel killed nine of their fellows.

“Credible human intelligence networks informed the Kaduna State Government of the development, which was further corroborated by security agencies.

“Intelligence sources had reported that a notorious bandit known as ‘Godon Mota’ stormed Garke village last Wednesday with his gang and clashed with a rival bandit group, leading to the killing of nine members.

“Acting Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe noted the report with thanks, and urged security agencies to sustain pressure towards the apprehending of criminal elements in the general area.

“Investigations and security patrols are ongoing,” he said.

Kaduna is one of the states in northern Nigeria hit by violent criminal activities and insecurity.