A few hours after the curfew in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State was relaxed on Thursday, a 100-level student of the Department of Geology, University of Jos, Jeremiah Dalong, was stabbed to death on his way to school.

Mr Dalong had boarded a tricycle on his way to the main campus of the university from the permanent site.

He was allegedly stabbed by the operator of the tricycle near Yankari Filling Station, a few metres from the main gate of the university.

Witnesses said the incident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The president of the university’s Students Union Government (SUG), Danladi Adankala, confirmed the development to reporters in Jos.

“The student boarded a tricycle from the permanent site of the university to the main campus and suddenly on the road, he was pulled out and stabbed to death,” he said.

Mr Adankala urged the federal government to build a perimeter fence around the campus and more hostels.

“This will go a long way in reducing the number of students who stay off-campus,” he added.

The university had suspended semester examinations following the killing of 27 Muslim travellers on Rukuba Road on Saturday morning. The state government had imposed the curfew on Jos North LGA over the killings.

The police spokesperson in the state, Gabriel Ubah, did not respond to calls from our reporter for his comments on the incident.