The Presidency has constituted a presidential delegation ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Kano for the marriage of his son, Yusuf Buhari, to Zahra Bayero, on Friday.

Zahra is the daughter of Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi in Kano State.

A statement by Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja, said Mr Buhari had already dispatched a high level delegation to be led by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

The presidential aide revealed that the delegation included the Ministers of Defence, Bashir Magashi; Agriculture, Sabo Nanono; Aviation, Hadi Sirika and Water Resources, Suleiman Hussein Adamu as well as the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu.

He said members of the delegation would stay back after the wedding, to represent the president at the coronation of the Emir at Bichi the following day, Saturday.

Already, some dignataries have arrived the ancient city of Kano to witness the wedding.

They include Governors Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Babagana Zulum (Borno), former Zamfara governor, Ahmed Yarima, Minister of Communication, Isa Pantami, Borno senator, Ali Ndume, former EFCC Chairman, Nuhu Ribadu and former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Yusuf, 27, Mr Buhari’s only son weds Zahra, a student in a university in the United Kingdom. His mother is the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

Shehu Ahmed, the chairperson of the organising committee for the wedding and coronation, told journalists on Wednesday that the president was expected to attend the wedding on Friday.

Mr Ahmed said the wedding Fatiha would hold around 1:30 p.m. at Bichi Central Mosque after the congregational Juma’at prayer on Friday while the emir would be presented with a staff of office by the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Saturday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to grace the wedding Fatiha of his son and the daughter of the Emir of Bichi in Bichi town on Friday,” the official said.

Mr Ahmed said a special prayer session would also be conducted at the Central Mosque, Bichi, by 4:30 p.m.

Other lined up activities include the coronation’s lecture to be held at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Bichi on Thursday while the ceremony for the presentation of the staff of office would be held at the Bichi stadium on Saturday.

(NAN)