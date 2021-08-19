ADVERTISEMENT

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, said he visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo to discuss the current happenings in the country.

Mr Secondus was inside the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital meeting with the former President behind closed doors.

At the end of the meeting, which lasted over one hour, Mr Obasanjo and his visitors walked into a conference hall inside the penthouse to speak with journalists.

In his speech, Mr Secondus said he came to Mr Obasanjo as an elder statesman to advise the present government.

“I am here with the members of my team and as well as the PDP executives in Ogun State to tap from the wealth of Baba’s knowledge as a statesman,” Mr Secondus said.

“It’s been very difficult lately because Baba is a global personality, resolving issues across the world. In fact, the last place I learnt Baba visited was Afghanistan, despite the situation in that country, he went there and came back alive.

“So, my team and I are very grateful and we give glory to God. We have discussed Nigeria. Nigeria first before any other thing. Yes, we belong to a political party, but if we don’t have a country, where do we practice the democracy? We need to have a peaceful country where democracy can thrive and at this point we need Chief Obasanjo to come in with solutions.

“We are aware of the insecurity, the poor economy, banditry, kidnapping all over the country; and we can’t continue to watch without reaching out to the elders so that they can come to gather and advise the present government. That is the duty of a statesman,” Mr Secondus explained.

Mr Obasanjo noted that although the situation of Nigeria is bad, it is not irredeemable.

Those who accompanied Mr Secondus to the meeting include the party’s national secretary, Ibrahim Tsauri; national treasurer, Aribisala Adewale; state chairman, Sikirulahi Ogundele and his executive members, among others.

Mr Obasanjo, a former leader in the opposition PDP, left the party angrily in 2015 citing irreconcilable differences with party officials including then president, Goodluck Jonathan, whom he had earlier supported.

The ex-president, who led Nigeria between 1999 and 2007 has not joined any political party since then.

Mr Secondus is currently facing stiff opposition from prominent members of his party, who want him out due to the defections of top officials and dissatisfaction with his perceived poor handling of party activities ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

The PDP lost to the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2015.