Despite the rising cases of coronavirus infections and the accompanying fatalities in Nigeria, authorities at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, have announced the resumption of physical activities on its main campus.

According to a statement signed by the institution’s registrar, Oladejo Azeez, this was for the purpose of the second-semester examination, which is scheduled to commence on August 26.

This announcement is coming exactly six weeks after the university abruptly shut down its hostels over rising cases of the pandemic among students on the campus.

The university had suddenly reverted to online mode of studies in July, accusing the students of not observing the instituted protocols against the spread of the disease.

But at a time the university is reopening for physical activities, its counterpart in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, just announced its adoption of blended online and physical academic activities on its campuses.

The authorities at the University of Ibadan took the decision after recording the tragic deaths of three prominent professors due to the coronavirus disease.

One of the late dons, a virologist, David Olaleye, was a key figure in the battle against the pandemic in Oyo State.

The late Mr Olaleye was eulogised by both the state governor, Seyi Makinde, and his colleagues, who said he laboured to save humanity “through consistent impact-driven researches.”

UNILAG’ schedule

According to the registrar, 100 and 200 level students, who are billed to sit their General Studies (GST) between August 26 and 28, are expected to resume to the hostels on August 26.

These categories of students are, according to the timetable released by the university, expected to vacate the hostels on or before September 11, 2021, while the 500 level Faculty of Law students and all the 300 level students are expected to move to the hostels on August 28 and September 11 respectively.

The timetable also noted that the 400 and other 500 level students from other departments and faculties are scheduled to move into the hostels on September 18 and vacate on September 26.

Measure against pandemic

Meanwhile, the university has said appropriate measures have been taken to guide against the resurgence of the virus on the campus. This is as students are warned to steer clear of the hostels if they are not legal occupants.

Mr Azeez, in the statement, noted that all the extant rules and regulations with the associated penalties guiding hostel residency are still applicable for compliance by all students.

He said all the eligible hostel occupants are also expected to abide by the guidelines for admittance into the hostels.

The statement reads in part; “Eligible students are expected to abide strictly by the guidelines for admittance into the Halls of Residence and such students must have been duly registered for the second semester exams, ready to always wear face masks, use hand sanitisers and also stick only to their bed spaces.

“They must also present coloured Examination Docket for 2nd semester 2019/2020 examinations; present a bottle of hand sanitizer- minimum of 500ml; present, at least, 10 pieces of face masks; wear face mask into and out of the hostels at all times, and only use their allocated bed spaces.”

Available isolation

Towards guiding against untoward eventualities, the university said arrangements have been made with its teaching hospital arm and a nearby general hospital owned by the Lagos State Government for possible isolation of cases.

“In order to ensure the safety of staff and students during this period, the University will adhere strictly to all COVID-19 protocols. Special arrangements have been made with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and Gbagada General Hospital for necessary isolation and treatment of any incidence of COVID-19 case during the examinations,” the statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT