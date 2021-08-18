ADVERTISEMENT

While most parts of Nigeria are expected to have minimum temperatures between 20°C to 25°C, much cooler temperatures are expected in parts of 20 states of the country, the nation’s meteorological agency, NiMet, said in its advisory Tuesday.

NiMet said in the next one week, minimum temperatures ranging from 15°C to 20°C are anticipated over parts of Borno, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, Kaduna, Zamfara, southern Katsina, southern Kano, Taraba, Niger, Kogi, Benue, Kwara, Oyo, Ekiti, northern Ondo, Osun, Edo and Enugu States.

It added that “maximum temperatures ranging between 30°C to 35°C are expected over Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Parts of Kano, Katsina, Bauchi, Zamfara, Gombe, Adamawa and Niger States.”

While the maximum temperature expected over most parts of the country is between 25°C to 30°C, NiMet predicted that the maximum temperatures over most “parts of Plateau, Oyo, Kwara, Enugu, Kogi, Nasarawa, Taraba and the Federal Capital Territory” would be below 25°C.

“During the week, the MJO is expected to remain weak over the West African region,” NiMet noted. “However, moisture influx, favorable OLR, 200hpa velocity potential anomalies, upper level divergence and lower level convergence are expected.”

This, it said, offers chances of “very heavy rainfall” over parts of southern Kaduna, Abuja metropolis, Cross River, Plateau, Kwara and southern Taraba States.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over parts of southern Kebbi, Niger, Abuja, Kaduna, Kwara, Kogi, northern Ekiti, eastern, Benue, Taraba, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Imo, Rivers, northern Bayelsa and eastern part of Delta States.

“However, moderate to low rainfall is anticipated over the rest of the country,” the agency predicted, adding that “there are chances of run-off waters on roads and bridges which can disrupt vehicular traffic. Hence, the public is advised to exercise restraint; do not drive or walk through these fast-flowing runoff waters.”

Specifically, on Wednesday, “isolated thunderstorms” are expected over parts of Borno, Taraba, Bauchi and Jigawa in the morning hours. From noon, the same weather condition would sweep across parts of Zamfara, Sokoto, Borno, Kano, Katsina, Yobe and Bauchi states.

Across the Niger river, rains are anticipated over parts of Plateau, Niger, Kwara, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory during the morning hours, one that might likely turn to thunderstorms in Nasarawa, Plateau, Kogi, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory later in the day.

“Cloudy skies are envisaged over the inland and the coastal region in the morning with chances of rains over parts of Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom,” NiMet said on Tuesday.

“Rains are anticipated over parts of Ebonyi, Edo, Ondo, Oyo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Delta State during the afternoon and evening period,” it added.