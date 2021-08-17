ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS) says no election would hold in the country unless the federal government agrees to hold a referendum for all self-determination groups in the country.

Banji Akintoye, the chairman of the group, speaking at a press conference in Lagos Tuesday said if the 2023 election is halted in 2021, the 1999 Constitution would “lose its life and we will immediately get into transitioning and therefore in the way to regional referendums for self-determination.”

Mr Akintoye, an emeritus professor of History, was represented by Don-Pedro Obaseki.

“This is a safe route to freedom for all constituents blocs that are fed up with the toxic Nigerian union,” he said.

He said the immediate suspension of preparations towards the 2023 general election should be treated as a matter of urgency, adding that it is the “most urgently required first aid to Nigeria that is currently bleeding profusely from all sides.

“And for every single day, this emergency first aid is delayed, the risk of catastrophic implosion of Nigeria is exponentially increased.”

1999 Constitution abolition

The activities of self-determination groups have heightened over the past few years, particularly in southern Nigeria. At a rally in Lagos last month organised by agitators for a Yoruba nation, one person was killed as police shot bullets in the air to disperse the crowd.

At Tuesday’s press conference, NINAS described the 1999 Constitution as a destructive instrument used to renew the woes currently battling the country.

It appealed to political parties to save Nigerians from enslavement by refusing to submit candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission for the 2023 general elections.

The group further opined that after the proposed referendum, the people can now decide on the Constitution they want for themselves in their separate nations or within the Nigerian federation.

Similarly, it called on Nigerians in the diaspora to troop out in solidarity to participate in the “One Million March” planned to hold in front of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from September 14th to 24th in New York.