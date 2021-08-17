A former deputy President of the Senate, Ibrahim Mantu, is dead.

He was aged 74 years.

A family source confirmed that Mr Mantu died on Tuesday at a private hospital in Abuja at midnight after a few days of admission.

The source said the funeral prayer would hold later on Tuesday at Apo legislative mosque in Abuja.

The late Mr Mantu was born in Chanso village, Gindiri District, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on February 16, 1947. He attended the Gindiri Demonstration Primary School from 1955 – 1961 and obtained the First School Leaving Certificate.

He worked with the Public Works Department (PWD) Jos, as a Stores Requisition Clerk from 1962 – 1963 before proceeding to the Gindiri Teachers College in 1964. On leaving Gindiri in 1967, he joined the Nigerian Tobacco Company, Zaria in 1968 as a Quality Checker.

He moved to BEAM, a division of UAC Nigeria as a Kalamazoo Specialist Salesman in 1971.

Mr Mantu studied on his own to obtain O’ level GCE and Diploma in Professional Salesmanship which facilitated his movement to John Holt Ltd. in 1973 as a Trainee-Manager. He was later confirmed as a substantive Manager.

Mr Mantu holds a B.A. (Hons.) degree in Political Science from the Washington International University. He was awarded Honourary Doctorate Degrees of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, University of Jos, Madonna University, Okija and University of Applied Sciences and Management Port Novo, Benin Republic.

Politics

Mr Mantu joined politics in 1978 and was elected Deputy State Chairman of NPN in Plateau State in 1980. He was a founding member of the Liberal Convention.

Mr Mantu’s contested for the National Chairmanship of the N.R.C. in 1990 but lost.

In 1993, Mr Mantu was the Director General of National Republican Convention Presidential Campaign Organisation. In 1998, he was elected the National Publicity Secretary of the defunct UNCP and was later elected senator on the platform of the same party.

This election was truncated by General Abdusalam Abubakar’s regime. In 1999, Mr Mantu was re-elected in a fresh contest as senator representing Plateau Central district on the platform of the PDP.

On inauguration in 1999, Mr Mantu was appointed Chairman Senate Committee on Information, the position he held till August 10, 2001, when he was elected Deputy President of the Senate.

He was appointed Chairman, Joint National Assembly Constitution Review Committee from 2001 to 2003 and 2003 to 2007 respectively.

He was Chairman of Policy Analysis and Research Project (PARP) which metamorphosed into National Institute for Legislative Studies (NILS). Though a legislator, Mr Mantu handled many executive assignments.

Despite opposition by some Muslim cleric, Mr Mantu was controversially appointed by President Obasanjo as Amirul Hajj twice (2005 and 2006) and Chairman Palliative Consolidated Committee for Cushioning Measures, the position he used to stop the planned “mother of all strikes” by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Until his death, he was a member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP.

ADVERTISEMENT