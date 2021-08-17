ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army has said another 186 members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram have surrendered to Nigerian troops.

Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, a brigadier general, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The army had at least on four previous occasions said some terrorists “had repented and embraced peace”.

In the Monday statement, Mr Nwachukwu said the 186 terrorists consisted of their wives and other family members.

He said that it was as a result of this that the other terrorists who refused to surrender resorted to ‘cheap propaganda’.

There are mixed feelings, anger in many cases, among Nigerians over the olive branch offered by the Nigerian government to the insurgents who have been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Nigerians and displacements in the over a decade long conflict.

Read full statement:

OPERATION HADIN KAI: ISWAP LOOSING MOMENTUM AS MORE TERRORISTS SURRENDER WITH ARMS AND AMMUNITION … Resort to futile propaganda

Following the recent unprecedented and massive surrendering of Boko Haram Terrorists in Bama Operational area on 2 and 4 August, 2021 respectively, there has been confusion and severe apprehension in the camps of the Islamic State of West Africa Province especially amongst its top ranking commanders over the depleting strength of its members, which has drastically dwindled their overall fighting efficiency.

It is against this back drop that the terrorists group opted for the use of propaganda via AMAQ Terrorists Media Wing with the aim to portray the group as if it is still a potent force in the North East.

The current trend of apprehension in their camps was further aggravated by the recent alarming turn out of members of the terrorists group, who came out in droves with their families to lay down their arms and surrender to own troops at Mafa Local Government Area on 14 August, 2021.

A total of 186 Boko Haram Terrorists members led by their Amir, Manye Aga, comprising 67 adult males, 54 adult females and 65 children surrendered to troops of Operation HADIN KAI at Forward Operational Base (FOB) Ajiri. Items recovered from the surrendered terrorists include, several AK 47 rifles and magazines, a locally made pistol and 8 locally fabricated daggers.

Similarly, on 15 August, 2021, the Theatre took custody of additional Boko Haram fighters, comprising of 4 adult males, 11 adult females and 18 children from Landanli, Azah, Ngaridua and Kondilla villages, who surrendered to own troops of 151 Task Force Battalion, Banki Junction in Bama.

ISWAP is yet to come to terms with the reality of its current predicament, which has posed serious negative impact on its prowess.

It is also worthy of note that the terrorists are overwhelmed with palpable fear and are making desperate efforts to halt the ongoing surrendering of their fighters from the Tumbus and Sambisa axis.

The Nigerian Military is more resolute in intensifying both kinetic and non kinetic efforts in the fight against insurgency, banditry and sundry crimes in the country.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

16 August 2021