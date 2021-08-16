ADVERTISEMENT

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has urged the Taliban, who seized Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, to preserve lives, property and security as stipulated by “Islamic principles.”

The kingdom said on Monday it stands with the choices that the Afghan people make without interference.

A takeover of the entire Afghanistan was all but certain on Sunday as the government collapsed and the Taliban swept away territories.

Based on Islamic principles, Saudi Arabia hopes that the Taliban and all Afghan parties will work to preserve security, stability, lives and property, Saudi’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Islamic country said it is confident that the situation in the Central Asian State will stabilise as soon as possible.

Saudi Gazette reported that the Gulf country is carefully following the current events.

Meanwhile, Qatar said it was seeking a “peaceful transition” in Afghanistan and was doing its “utmost to help efforts to evacuate diplomats and foreign staff in international organisations from the country.”

“Doha has hosted a Taliban office since 2013 for peace talks and has played a central role in trying to reach a political settlement in Afghanistan with the withdrawal of U.S. troops,” Reuters reported.

Bahrain, current chair of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, said on Monday it would initiate consultations with fellow Gulf Arab states regarding the situation in Afghanistan, Reuters added.