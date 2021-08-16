ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, on Monday expressed sadness over the abduction of 15 students and staff of the state’s College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences in Bakura Local Government Area.

Mr Matawalle, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Yusuf Idris, said the state was determined to rescue the students unhurt.

According to the statement, the government has been strengthening its capacity to provide security to schools across the state since the abduction of Jangebe school girls.

“The governor directed security operatives in the state to intensify efforts and rescue the abductees, promising to do everything humanly possible to rescue them unhurt,” Mr Idris said.

“Governor Matawalle who is seriously saddened with the resurgence of school abduction in the state by recalcitrant bandits is, however, thankful to God for the prompt response of the security agencies to the school to reinforce the already stationed security at the school.

“The timely response of the security agents led to the successful rescue of three out of the four abducted staffs of the institution. The governor also lauded the immediate action embarked on by the security of search and rescue strategies in order to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students and staff currently in captivity

“Governor Matawalle also appealled to the citizens of the state to remain calm as government is taking all the necessary steps to restore normalcy in the area and charge inhabitants to cooperate with the security agencies deployed to the area by providing them with useful information leading to the rescue of the victims.

“He further called on citizens to intensify prayers for an end of all criminal activities in the state and the nation at large.

“Governor Matawalle, who extended his condolences to families of those killed by the bandits including a police man and two civilian security guards during the attack, also assured parents of the abducted students that his government will intensify efforts to rescue them.

“He prayed Almighty Allah to accept the Shahadat of the deceased and their families the fortitude to bear the loss,” Mr Idris said in the statement.