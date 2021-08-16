ADVERTISEMENT

Angry youth and displaced persons protesting incessant killings and attacks by gunmen have blocked the roads in Yantumaki village of Katsina State.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that communities in Dan Musa, Batsari and Safana local government areas in the state have seen a rise in attacks in recent weeks.

The governor, Aminu Masari, last week, while hosting the Chief of Army Staff, lamented that communities in the frontline local government areas are under daily attacks by bandits.

Yantumaki protest

A resident of the village, Abdulaziz Yantumaki, told PREMIUM TIMES that some angry youth started the protest Monday morning before some of the displaced persons joined.

“We (Yantumaki) have over 20,000 displaced persons from communities in the three local government areas who have taken shelter in the town. They joined the protest to send a message across to the government,” Mr Yantumaki said.

He expressed fear of the influx of IDPs attracting bandits to attack the town.

“We are not even safe and the presence of these (IDPs) can make things worse for us. You know they (bandits) killed our district head last year and have been attacking the town at will.”

He said despite efforts by soldiers stationed in the town to stop the protest, the youth continue protesting but promised not to destroy any property.

A motorist, Sadik Tijjani, said the protest stopped him from continuing his journey.

“Irate youth in Yantumaki blocked the Kankara- Dutsinma federal highway to protest against insecurity.

“We tried to go back and found the next village also blocked the road. We cannot proceed and we cannot go back. Military personnel and police are there but could not do anything. Commuters are stranded!” he said.

The roadblock has affected motorists going to Dutsin Ma, Katsina, Kurfi, Safana and Batsari from Yantumaki. Others blocked are those going to Kankara – Malumfashi – Funtua and those heading to Shema – Yankara up to Zamfara State.