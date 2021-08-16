ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, has deployed officers from the Police Intervention Team to Plateau State for an on-the-spot assessment following the killings in Rukuba Community in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

The team, led by a deputy inspector-general, Sanusi Lemu, was also asked to ensure enhanced, coordinated response to protecting the community and boost public confidence in the affected area of the state.

Police spokesperson, Frank Mba, announced this in a statement on Monday.

“The Police Intervention Team is led by DIG Sanusi N. Lemu, mni, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Finance and Administration who is also the coordinating DIG, North-Central geo-political zone, Mr Mba said.

“The Team comprises personnel of Police Tactical Units – the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Special Forces, amongst others deployed to protect the communities, prevent further attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Also deployed are investigators and covert operatives from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) and the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB).

“The operatives are expected to provide additional investigative, intelligence and forensic support to the Plateau State Police Command in the ongoing investigations and rescue operations.

“The IGP, while condemning the incident, has called for calm and assured victims and relatives of the attack that the Police are working with the military, other security forces and the State Government to ensure that all perpetrators of the unfortunate incident are brought to book.

“Meanwhile, the IGP noted that twenty (20) suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack while thirty-three (33) victims have been rescued.

“The IGP enjoined citizens in the affected area(s) to support the security forces deployed to the hotspot by providing useful information that will lead to the arrest of other perpetrators of the crime and forestall any further attack,” the police statement said.