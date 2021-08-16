ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker representing Akure South/North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Adedayo Omolafe, is dead.

A source close to his family said he had severe medical challenges Sunday night and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, where he died in the early hours of Monday.

Mr Omolafe, popularly known as Expensive, was a former Chairman of Akure South local government.

More details later…