Governors Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, on Sunday held a closed-door meeting with former Governor Rashidi Ladoja of Oyo State in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trio arrived the Ondo Street residence of the former governor in company of Dimeji Bankole, a former Speaker, House of Representatives.

NAN reports that Mr Buni is the Chairman, APC National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

NAN also recalled that Mr Ladoja of Zenith Labour Party was the leader of the coalition which supported Governor Seyi Makinde in 2019 to win the election for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The coalition brought together the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP); Social Democratic Party (SDP); faction of Action Democratic Party (ADP) and a faction of Alliance of Democracy (AD).

A source at the meeting, who pleaded not to be named, said the visitors arrived in Ibadan in Oyo State Government vehicles.

This, it was gathered, fuelled the suspicions that the meeting might have caught the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in the state unawares.

Though, details of the meeting were sketchy, the source told NAN that the governors were in Mr Ladoja’s house to discuss issues of insecurity and the possibility of wooing him into the APC fold.

NAN reports that the visitors were received at Mr Ladoja’s residence by Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North), Alhaji Sharafadeen Alli and Bimbo Adepoju.

However, all efforts made to get Mr Ladoja and the governors speak on outcomes of the meeting were futile as they declined comments.

