Nigeria has made considerable progress and achievements in the implementation of its cybersecurity policies since the inauguration of the Cybersecurity Advisory Council by the Buhari government, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, said on Sunday.

The Office of the National Security Adviser was reacting to a PREMIUM TIMES report, in which experts and some council members had expressed displeasure over the operations of the council and the nation’s seeming ill preparedness to tackle cyber threats.

In the report, cybersecurity experts raised concerns over Nigeria’s ability to respond to possible cyberthreats, questioning the efficiency of the country’s lead advisory team and the management of its dedicated fund.

The Cybercrime Advisory Council, led by Mr Monguno, was set up in 2016 and was tasked with checking rising cybercrimes and formulating the modalities for implementing the Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention) Act 2015.

While Nigeria is yet to face a significant cyber attack, experts said the country does not need to wait until that happens before it takes action.

They argued that with growing incidents of cybercrimes globally, structures put in place to address such threats need to be functional and funds judiciously used.

Nigeria lost about N250 billion in 2017 and N288 billion in 2018 to cybercrime, a Proshare report said.

“The ONSA has coordinating responsibility, various MDAs as well as private organisations have huge responsibilities in the implementation of Nigeria’s cybersecurity roadmap as highlighted in the NCPS 2021,” the aide said in the press release.

The NSA’s full response is reproduced below:

1. The progress and achievements made so far since the council was inaugurated especially the recently published national cybersecurity policy\strategy document.

There has been considerable progress and achievements made in the implementation of the cybersecurity in Nigeria since the inauguration of the Cybercrimes Advisory Council:

a. The cybercrimes incidences especial Yahoo Yahoo has drastically reduced by with collaboration of ONSA with FBI and coordinating efforts with EFCC as well as other MDAs on issue of cybercrime.

b. The challenges of terrorist use of internet including terrorist recruitment and funding through the use of online platforms has significantly reduced by more than 85% as result efforts ONSA’s collaborative efforts with relevant agencies.

c. The use of YouTube by Boko Haram for propaganda and to intimidate innocent citizens has drastically reduced as a result of ONSA’s coordinating efforts.

d. EFCC has been collaborating with ONSA to performs their statutory mandate in the arrest and prosecution of cyber criminals and internet fraud cases.

e. ONSA and Office of the Attorney General of the Federation are collaborating to facilitate Nigerian Assent to European Convention on Cybercrime (the Budapest Convention). The assent by Nigeria would facilitate collaboration with international community in exchange of digital evidence and cybercrime to facilitate administration of justice on issues of cybercrime.

f. The resilience of banking platforms and cyber incidents readiness for the banking sector is a result of collaboration between ONSA and CBN on cybersecurity and cybercrime.

g. Implementation of the Commonwealth Cyber Declaration signed in April 2018 by ONSA has enhanced collaboration with UK and other Member States. This also developed confidence in investors considering our current efforts in developing cybersecurity ecosystem.

h. The national cybersecurity capacity review was completed by ONSA in 2018 to understand the cybersecurity maturity of the Nigeria in public private sector and individuals.

i. Completed the identification, evaluation and classification of Critical National Information infrastructure (CNII), awaiting presidential assent for designation and Gazette. However, there are current efforts to facilitate the development of protection plans and guidelines for CNII.

j. Capacity building for law enforcement agencies in cybercrime investigation were conducted in 20218 and 2019, this is line with ONSA’s mandate as specified in the Cybercrimes Act 2015. This has facilitated some arrest and prosecutions of cyber criminals with most impact from EFCC and DSS.

k. The Review of the NCPS 2014 and development of NCPS 2021.

l. Coordination of Nigerians full participation in the Open-ended Working Group (OEWG) on developments in the field of information and telecommunications in the context of international security, which commenced in 2019. The task of the working was completed in February 2021 and the Zero has been submitted accordingly. Implementation of the report and other similar efforts in the UN would ensure safe use of internet for prosperity and against criminality.

OTHER PROPOSED ACTIVITIES IN 2021 AND THE ANTICIPATED IMPACT

m. Completed the framework for the establishment of the National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre (NCCC). The establishment of NCCC would ensure that the coordination is seamless, with effective monitoring of the impact to achieve the objectives of the national cybersecurity road map for Nigeria and

n. Commenced the planning and preparation for sector-based sensitization on the implementation of the NCPS 2021 which will be held between September to November 2021.

o. Planning and preparations for the risk assessment of the 13 CNII sectors to facilitate the development of protection plan for the CNII.

p. Preparations for the development of information sharing platform as specified in the NCPS 2021. This because MDAs and private sector organizations have the responsibilities to implement the NCPS 2021 as outlined in the implementation action plan. These workshops will create that awareness on their responsibilities within the Act and how facilitate the implementation process.

q. ONS is currently collaborating with NCC to develop 5G risk management framework before the final deployment of 5G technology in Nigeria.

r. As a follow up to the OEWG, the UNGA has approved the establishment of the Open-ended working group (OEWG) on security of and in the use of information and communications technologies 2021–2025. The Committee inaugural meeting started in June 2021 and main sessions are due to start in December 2021. ONSA, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are galvanizing Nigeria’s efforts in collaboration with other MDAs and private sector to play active role in the committee. It is likely the Committee work would facilitate the development of a convention on security on the use of ICT.

2. The gains made by the funds and how it is being used\programmes targeted or being targeted.

a. The commercial banks have commenced remittance the fund but there are still issues of current under-remittance from the banking sectors. This is currently been resolved.

b. There are challenges with remittance from other businesses as specified in the Cybercrimes Act 2015. However, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation is currently working with ONSA to develop regulation and guidelines to facilitate full implementation as well as enforce compliance.

c. All cybersecurity activities including CNII protection, implementation of action plan of the NCPS 2021, capacity building security law enforcement agencies, development of the CERT ecosystem, cybersecurity awareness, capacity building for both public and private sector, research and development, fund the activities of NCCC as well as facilitate international cooperation.

3. And 3, reaction to reports that the advisory council has not been meeting regularly as stipulated by the cyber act.

The council has been seating before now but as a result the COVID 19 pandemic of 2020 as well as the review of the NCPS in 2020, the Council seating became virtual. But things will definitely normalize with the current stability of COVID 19 pandemic in line with the provisions of the Cybercrimes Act.

4. Is Nigeria prepared in light of current global cyber threats?

Yes. This is achievable with the full implementation of the new NCPS 2021 by all stakeholders in synergy with both public and private sector in Nigeria as well as cooperation with international community. Please note that while ONSA has coordinating responsibility, various MDAs as well as private organizations have huge responsibilities in the implementation of Nigeria’s cybersecurity road map as highlighted in the NCPS 2021.