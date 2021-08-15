ADVERTISEMENT

Adamawa state has recorded 60 suspected Cholera cases in the state, according to the Coordinator, Cholera Containment Committee in the state, Selin La’ori.

Ms La’ori, who disclosed this at the Primary Healthcare Development Agency stakeholders’ meeting held on Sunday, in Yola, added that the meeting was to map out strategies to contain the spread of the disease.

She identified the affected local governments areas to include; Yola North, Yola South, Girea, Gombi, Mubi North and Guyuk, adding that all the 60 cases had been treated and discharged.

She said that three cholera treatment Centres had been set up in Yola, Gombi and Guyuk, while the agency was intensifying efforts to contain the spread of the killer disease.

( NAN)