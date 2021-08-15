ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has condemned the killing of 23 travellers in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the travellers, mainly Muslims who were returning to Ondo from Bauchi where they attended an Islamic function, were killed by armed persons suspected to be a local militia.

The killing has been condemned by most Nigerians including President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau and the Christian Association of Nigeria; all of whom have called for the arrest of the perpetrators. Mr Lalong said on Sunday that 20 suspects had been arrested by security agencies.

In a statement on Sunday, the NSCIA, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, warned against reprisals and called for calm.

“…the Council urges the security agencies to fish out all the perpetrators of the dastardly acts and ensure that adequate justice is done,” the NSCIA’s Director of Administration,

Zubairu Usman-Ugwu, said in the statement.

Read the full NSCIA statement below.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, unequivocally condemns the massacre of a group of innocent Muslims who were returning from Bauchi to Akure, Ondo State, on Saturday.

While affirming the statements of their Excellencies, the Governors of Plateau and Ondo States that it was a case of mistaken identity and not particularly intended for the Muslims, the Council appeals to all Muslims to be calm and nobody should take laws into his or her hands. The Council re-emphasizes that no human life deserves to be wasted on any ground be it religious or ethnic.

The Council is monitoring the investigation and would ensure that justice is done.

In the spirit of the Islamic injunction, “O you who have believed! If some transgressors bring you news (that requires taking action), verify it carefully (before you believe and act upon it), lest you harm a people in ignorance and then become regretful for what you have done” (Qur’an 49:6), we re-assure all peace-loving individuals and groups that appropriate actions would be taken subsequent to a thorough investigation.

In the meantime, while efforts are on to locate the eight missing Muslims, the Council urges the security agencies to fish out all the perpetrators of the dastardly acts and ensure that adequate justice is done.

The Council commiserates with all Muslims, particularly Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, the host of the religious event from which the victims were returning.

The Council prays that Almighty Allah heal the wounded and grant Al-jannah to the departed martyrs. Amin.

Signed

Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu

Director of Administration