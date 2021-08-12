The lawyer to the 12 detained associates of Sunday Igboho has faulted an application filed by the State Security Service (SSS) for court’s cancellation of the bail earlier granted them.

The 12 detainees were arrested at Ibadan, Oyo State home of Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba secession agitator, whose real name is Sunday Adeymo, on July 2.

They were granted bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja on August 4.

Still being held in the custody, the detainees were in the process of perfecting the bail conditions when SSS filed a fresh application on Monday asking the court to reverse the bail.

Their lawyer, Pelumi Olajenbesi, told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that the application filed by the secret police is strange and constitutes an abuse of court process.

“The application is an abuse of court process. It is strange to our law. You can only go to a court to vary the bail conditions, not to ask for the cancellation. I don’t know which law they are reading,” Mr Olajengbesi said.

He added that the application “is speculative” as no charge has been filed against the detainees.

“Before they can even approach the court, there must be a charge that has been filed against them in court. But the SSS has not filed any charge but wants the court to reverse the bail of my clients based on their speculation that a charge will be filed. The court of law does not act based on speculation,” he said.

Application for bail reversal

The SSS, in its application filed on Monday, specifically urged the court to nullify the bail granted to four of the detainees: Amudat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Oyetunji, and Bamidele Sunday.

The judge, Obiora Egwuatu had in his ruling granting bail to the 12 detainees overruled SSS’ objection to the bail applications of the four persons.

In recognition of SSS’ concerns, the judge staked the bail for the four detainees whose bail applications were opposed on a higher bond.

While he granted bail to the four singled out by the SSS in the sum of N10 million, with two sureties each, he pegged the bail bond for the rest eight at N5 million.

The rest eight are: Abdullateef Ademola Onaolapo, Tajudeen Irinloye, Diekola Jubril Ademola, Ayobami Donald, Uthman Opeyemi Adelabu, Olakunle Oluwapelumi, Raji Kazeem and Taiwo Opeyemi Tajudeen.

Urging the court to reverse the bail granted the four detainees in its application, the secret police said “investigation disclosed a high-level of complicity in their part in the offence of arms stockpiling and other criminal activities against national security.”

In an affidavit deposed to by Abdulsalam Magaji, an SSS operative, and filed in support of its application, the SSS said “The raid that resulted to the arrest of the respondents witnessed a gun battle with security agencies.

“That Adeyemo (Igboho) and his supporters, including the 2nd, 5th, 6th and 12th respondents are known to have called for violence against persons perceived to be enemies of the Yorubas in the South-West, Nigeria.

“That further investigation in the matter is still ongoing,” the affidavit read in part.

Concerning the four detainees, the spy agency urged the court to grant “an order of court varying upward the conditions of bail granted the 2nd, 4th, 5th and 12th respondents”.

Mr Olajengbesi told PREMIUM TIMES that he would be filing his response to the SSS’ application on points of law before the end of the week.

Earlier, SSS had disobeyed the court’s order for the production of the 12 detainees before reluctantly bringing them to court on August 2.

Sunday Igboho, arrested weeks ago in Republic of Benin, is facing proceedings in the neighbouring country.