Chelsea emerged the 2021 UEFA Super Cup winners on Wednesday in Belfast, outlasting Villarreal 6-5 on penalties after the match had ended 1-1 after normal time and extra time. The unlikely hero was Kepa Arrizabalaga, who came on for Édouard Mendy in the 119th minute.

The world’s costliest goalkeeper paid back some of the transfer fee when he saved from Villarreal captain, Raul Albiol in sudden death.

Chelsea dominated the early proceedings and had the early chance through Timo Werner in the sixth minute but his half volley was well saved by Sergio Asenjo. N’Golo Kante, captain of the Chelsea side, won a ball just outside the box and flashed his shot just past Asenjo’s right post. The Blues had almost 90 per cent of ball possession and were looking the most likely to break the deadlock.

Marcos Alonso created a great chance on 22 minutes but there was no taker. Chelsea deservedly took the lead through Hakim Ziyech when he side-footed past Sergio Asenjo in the 27th minute. A great pass from Alonso freed Kai Havertz who slid the ball into the box for the onrushing Ziyech to slide home.

Boulaye Dia could have done better when he was put in a good scoring position in the 33rd minute but Mendy saved well. Ziyech injured his shoulder and had to be replaced by Christian Pulisic in the 39th minute. Antonio Rudiger was shown a yellow card for a reckless foul on Yeremi Pino.

Villarreal grew into the game and should have gone into the break on equal terms but Alberto Moreno’s goal-bound shot crashed against the crossbar and stayed out.

It was a sign of things to come in the second half as Villarreal were the better side and dominated proceedings as Chelsea waited for a breakaway chance to increase their lead. Thomas Tuchel took out Kante and Werner in the 65th minute as Jorginho and Mason Mount came on.

Mario Gaspar replaced Etienne Capoue and Manu Trigueros replaced Moi Gómez in the 72nd minute. That change seemed to further energise the Yellow Submarine. When Rudiger failed to properly clear the danger, Unai Emery’s men struck.

Gerard Moreno deservedly equalised in the 73rd minute off a great back pass from Dia. After the equaliser, Chelsea came back into the game seeking a goal that would give them victory in normal time. It stayed even for the rest of the match.

In the first half of extra time, Pulisic went close in the 100th minute on a one-on-one with Asenjo, and with the goal gaping, he shot wide. He would have been better served if he had gone with his left foot.

Chelsea were on top throughout the extra time but Villarreal defended deep and well to ensure the match went into penalties.

In the penalty shootout, Havertz missed Chelsea’s first kick as Moreno scored. Cesar Azpilicueta scored for Chelsea as Kepa justified his substitution by saving from Aissa Mandi. Pervis Estupinan, Moi Gomez, and Daniel Raba scored for Villarreal just as Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, and Jorginho converted to take the encounter into sudden death.

Pulisic scored for Chelsea in the sixth kick and Juan Foyth equalised. Rudiger took Chelsea’s seventh kick and scored and Kepa saved from Albiol to hand Chelsea their second Super Cup title.

It is the third heartache for Emery and a first win for Tuchel in his first-ever Super Cup match.