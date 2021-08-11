Chelsea have won the UEFA Super Cup after a 6-5 penalty victory over Villareal.
The game ended with penalties after the score ended 1-1 after 120 minutes.
Chelsea, winner of last season’s Champions League, started as the better side with about 70 per cent ball possession in the first half.
Hakim Ziyech scored for Chelsea in the 27th minute but was substituted early in the second half with an arm injury.
ALSO READ: UPDATED: Chelsea are European Champions as Tuchel floors Pep again
Gerard Moreno equalised for Villareal in the 73rd minute as the Spanish side dominated the second half of the encounter.
Skipper Raul Albiol missed the last penalty kick for Villareal after Chelsea had scored theirs.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION