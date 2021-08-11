ADVERTISEMENT

An oil giant, Shell Petroleum Development Company, has finally agreed to pay a court-ordered N45.9billion compensation to an Ogoni community in Rivers State.

Represented by Isaac Agbara and nine others, the Ejama-Ebubu community in Tai Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, commenced their suit about 32 years ago seeking damages against Shell for an oil spillage incident.

They obtained the judgment of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt awarding damages in their favour on June 14, 2010, but case went on appeal up to Supreme Court.

On January 11, 2019, the Supreme Court affirmed the judgement in favour of the community.

But since then, the multinational had been resisting the Supreme Court verdict.

It filed an application for a review of the verdict, but the Supreme Court dismissed the request on November 27, 2020.

The firm subsequently brought the case back to the Federal High Court in Abuja in continuation of its pushback against the verdict.

But seeing no greenlight ahead, the firm through its lawyer, Aham Ejelamo, announced its decision to pay the damages, on Wednesday.

Mr Ejelamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said this at the Federal High Court in Abuja during the resumed hearing of its suit.

He informed the court that the payment decision followed talks held between the parties prior the proceedings.

He therefore sought an order of the judge, Ahmed Mohammed, permitting him to pay the money through the Chief Registrar of the court.

But endorsing the payment agreement, the judge ruled that the money be paid to the community’s lawyer, Lucius Nwosu, also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, as ordered by the Supreme Court.