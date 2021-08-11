ADVERTISEMENT
Again, the trial of the embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, also known as Baba Ijesha, at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, has been adjourned until September 27.
The judge, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, had adjourned the matter to August 11 and 12 for continuation of trial in June.
The Court registrar, Ibrahim Hassan, told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that the judges have gone on a “retreat.”
More details later…
