Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked the interim leadership of the party to conduct a national convention to pick new members of the National Working Committee.

The governors under the aegis of Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) made the call in a communique issued after their meeting in Abuja on Sunday.

This communique was signed by the forum’s chairman, Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) led by Governor Mala Buni of Yobe State was constituted last year after the sack of the Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC.

According to the communique, the governors reviewed the party’s July 31 ward congress and directed the committee to proceed with other congresses that would culminate in the conduct of the national convention.

It praised the efforts by the interim leadership to reposition the ruling party.

“Forum reviewed progress being made by the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee in the effort to rebuild structures of the party at all levels and commends members of the Caretaker Committee led by His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni for the successful conduct of the Ward Congresses across the country.

“Accordingly, Forum reaffirmed its support for the Caretaker Committee to proceed to conduct Local Government, State Congresses, and National Convention, in line with the mandate of the National Executive Committee,” the communique said.

The governors expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the just concluded ward congress and urged members of the party to always give support to its leaders at all levels.

The governors also expressed happiness with the recent Supreme Court judgement affirming the election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, adding that contrary to the views of some members of the APC, it recognised the legal status of the caretaker committee.