The police in Ogun State on Tuesday said they had arrested a suspect, Olawale Jamiu, an administrative staff, College of Health Technology, for allegedly raping a student.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Command’s public relation officer (PPRO), confirmed this in a statement made available to journalists in Ota, Ogun.

Mr Oyeyemi said that operatives of the state police command arrested Mr Jamiu for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a student of the college (name withheld).

“The 39 years old randy college staff was arrested following a report lodged at Ilese Ijebu Divisional Headquarters by the management of the college.

“They reported that the victim was raped when she went to collect her school file from the office of the suspect.

“On getting to his office, the suspect dragged the victim into the file room and forcefully had sex with her,” he stated.

The PPRO said the victim reported the incident to her guardian, who, in turn, reported to the authority of the school.

Mr Oyeyemi said that after the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ilese Division, Amuda Ajibola, quickly sent his detectives to the college where the suspect was promptly arrested.

He said that during interrogation, the suspect, who initially denied the allegation, was dumbfounded when confronted with the apologetic message he sent to the victim after his act.

The victim had been taken to the state hospital, Ijebu Ode, for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution. (NAN)