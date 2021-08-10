ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian government has condemned the assault of a Nigerian diplomat by immigration officials in Indonesia.-

A viral video shows at least three men in a vehicle assaulting the official in front of his official residence in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital.

The footage shows how the diplomat was manhandled and tortured by immigration officials, as he cried out in pain.

The official, who was dressed in a white long-sleeve shirt, could be heard shouting “I can’t breathe, My neck, I can’t breathe.”

Two of the men held his hands and pinned him down in the backseat of the car, while another freely assaulted his face.

Nigerian foreign ministry complained about the incident it called “unacceptable and unfortunate.”

It is against international law and the Vienna Conventions governing Diplomatic and Consular Relations between States, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“The Nigerian Government has complained strongly to the Government of Indonesia, and the Ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria was summoned by the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs.”

According to the statement, the ambassador explained what he understood happened and apologised unreservedly on behalf of the Government of Indonesia.

The Nigerian government has also sent an official protest to the government of Indonesia, the statement added.

“The Ambassador of Nigeria to Indonesia has confirmed that the immigration official involved had since come to the Nigerian Embassy to apologise to the Ambassador and the diplomat concerned,” the foreign ministry said.