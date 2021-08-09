Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently meeting to decide the fate of the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

The governors are meeting under the aegis of PDP Governors Forum at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro District, Abuja.

Mr Secondus arrived at the venue of the meeting a few minutes after 4 p.m.

The Chairman of the forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, had on Sunday sent out the notice of the meeting to his colleagues.

The forum had last week appealed for calm over the leadership crisis

rocking the main opposition party.

Mr Secondus’ leadership recently came under fire from some members of the party.

They claimed that his poor management of the party led to the defection of many members of the party, including the governors of Ebonyi, Cross River and Zamfara States.

Some members of the party in the National Assembly and the Board of Trustees(BoT) also left the party for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Last week, seven members of the national working committee (NWC) also resigned their positions, claiming they had been sidelined by Mr Secondus in the administration of the party.

Shortly after their resignation, the BoT members met at the national secretariat in Abuja to intervene in the leadership crisis.

At the end of the meeting, the BoT members resolved to constitute a committee to intervene in the crisis.

Earlier on Monday, the members of the PDP Caucus in the House of Representatives, asked Mr Secondus to quit his position, saying if allowed to stay on till December when his tenure would expire, the

party would be in grave danger.

The lawmakers, who met virtually last Saturday, blamed the recent woes of the party on the “bedroom managerial attitude” of Mr Secondus.

The communique of the meeting was signed by the Leader of the causus, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), and his deputy, Chukwuka Onyema (PDP, Enugu).

Meanwhile, the Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta), has dissociated himself from the meeting.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Elumelu said the meeting breached established procedure.

“The attention of the Minority Caucus, particularly members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives, have been drawn to news reports purporting to be the intervention and outcome of an online meeting of the PDP Caucus in the House regarding the current leadership challenge within the party.

“If such a meeting was held, it was without the knowledge of the leadership of the Minority Caucus, and therefore in breach of established procedure,” the statement said.

Mr Elumelu, however, said the minority caucus was “working in concert with organs of the party to ensure sustainable resolution of the current challenges that will be in the overall interest of the party and Nigerians.”

He appealed to all party faithful, particularly PDP members in the House of Representatives, to exercise caution and patience as the party addressed the present leadership challenges.

Also, some members of the NWC reportedly met in a hotel in Abuja and asked the embattled chairman to resign.

But in reaction to the meeting allegedly held in a hotel in Abuja, the National Legal Adviser, Emmanuel Enoidem, said the meeting was illegal.

The statement reads: “I just saw the above somewhere and as a committed member of this party and by the special grace of God a member of NWC, I have the following points to make:

1.By Section 29 (3) of the constitution of our party it is the national chairman or a summon backed by 2/3 members of the NWC that can validly convene a meeting of the NWC.

Subsection (4) provides for 2/3 members of NWC to form a quorum for a meeting of the NWC.

2. As a bona fide member of the NWC, to the best of my knowledge I am not aware of any meeting of NWC summoned by the National chairman or in the manner provided aforesaid.

3. It is therefore of grave concern, and indeed, very sad to read the above position purportedly taken by some distinguished members of NWC in utter disdain and violation of clear extant provisions of our constitution.

4.The issue of resignation of any officer of our party at any level is a personal decision as stipulated in Sections 45(1) & 47 (5). There is no provision of our constitution which gives powers to any organ, individuals or group of persons to ask an officer of the party to resign for any reason whatsoever as was purported in the so called press release.

5.The powers to remove any member of the NWC and indeed any national officer is reserved in the national convention which is due for December 2021.

6. The said press release is an unfortunate assault and blatant violation of the provisions of our constitution and so it is illegal and unconstitutional.

7. This is more so when the purported meeting was said to have been convened on Sunday August 8, 2021 against the widely published position taken by the BOT advising members and leaders of our party to maintain peace until a committee set up has deliberated on the raging controversies.

This bad press caused the party at this critical time to be uncalled for, needless and wanton and must be discontinued if we are mindful of the interest of the party.