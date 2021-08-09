ADVERTISEMENT

As the leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepens, some support groups within the party have called for the removal of the party’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

The groups under the aegis of Save PDP Group and Coalition of PDP Youth Groups, made the call during a protest at the party’s National secretariat in Abuja.

The leader of the groups, Tamunotonye Inioribo, while addressing the media, said the protest was organised by a coalition of different PDP support groups, that were dissatisfied with the leadership of Mr Secondus.

Mr Inioribo accused Mr Secondus of polarising the party for his own selfish interest, while also alleging that he was responsible for the defection of three governors and some senators from the party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Under Secondus, the PDP Governors Forum, National Working Committee and other organs are divided.”

Mr Inioribo also alleged that no department of the PDP was functioning under Mr Secondus, and he was also creating factions within state branches of the party.

The protesters were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions such “Secondus Must Go”, “we have lost confidence in your chairmanship”, “we cannot afford to lose more governors”, among others.

The party organs, including the NWC, Board of Trustees and others, have activated conflict resolution mechanisms to wade into the crisis ahead of the party’s National Elective Convention, expected to hold in December.

(NAN)