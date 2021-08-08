ADVERTISEMENT

Wale Oke, president, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has described the death of Wilson Badejo as a shocking and significant loss to the Christian community.

Mr Badejo, a former general overseer of the Foursquare Church, died on Saturday at 74.

The PFN president, in a condolence message in Ibadan on Sunday, said Mr Badejo gave his all to the service of the Lord while alive.

He noted that his dedication enhanced the spread of the gospel to nations of the world.

Mr Oke, the presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, said Mr Badejo lived a worthy life and would remain a challenge to the living.

“Rev. Wilson Badejo was a strong-willed man who pursued righteousness till he breathed his last.

“For everyone, death is a garb that will be worn by all at the appointed time.

“Though humanly speaking, one wouldn’t have wanted him to go now; however, God is the ultimate decider of ‘when’ for everybody,” he noted.

He said that death should always serve as a lesson of reminder that nobody would live in the world forever.

Mr Oke lamented that many in society still behave as if they would never leave the earth.

“In the case of Rev. Badejo, our joy and solace is that, having fought a good fight of faith, he has gone to rest with our Lord Jesus Christ.

“And that’s what every Christian should work toward and crave for,” the renowned cleric said.

While commiserating with the family, Foursquare Church and the Christian body in the country, the PFN president prayed that God would grant everyone concerned the fortitude to bear Mr Badejo’s transition

to glory.

(NAN)