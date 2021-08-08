ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year old woman, Maimuna Wadaji, has set herself ablaze in Dutse Local Government of Jigawa State in anger over her husband’s plan to remarry his former wife.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Adam, disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

He said Mrs Wadaji of Rungumau village in the state capital had doused herself with petrol and lit a fire in a suicide attempt.

The police spokesperson said this occurred after she received information of her husband’s plan to remarry the woman he divorced years back.

Mrs Wadaji ran out of their house engulfed in fire and shouted for help from residents who managed to quench the fire, the police officer added.

She survived with serious burns and is now receiving treatment at Rasheed Shekoni Teaching Hospital in Dutse, the police spokesperson said.

The incident is similar to an earlier one in Zamfara in October 2019 where a 17-year-old girl, identified only as Aisha, set herself ablaze over her suitor’s inability to pay her bride price.

The girl later died from her injury.