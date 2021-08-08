ADVERTISEMENT

The security forces in Kaduna State on Saturday shot dead three suspected bandits on Saturday why repelling an attack in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

The State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated this in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Aruwan said a 9-year-old boy was killed and another resident, Faisal Abdullahi, 15, suffered burns.

The deceased (name withheld) was burnt beyond recognition while five houses and three cars were set ablaze during the attack, the official said in the statement.

“The troops engaged the attackers, effectively repelling them and neutralising three in the process. Others escaped with gunshot injuries,” Mr Aruwan said

According to the statement, the troops recovered a locally made rifle, one smoke grenade, 33 empty cartridges and 16 live cartridges from the incident.

Also recovered were 25 empty cases of AK-47 ammunition, eight live rounds of AK-47 ammunition, one live pistol round and some machine gun links, Mr Aruwan said.

“Troops are sustaining vigorous patrols in the area to forestall further attacks, as investigations into the attack are ongoing,” the statement added.

Kaduna and neighbouring states in the North-central and North-west regions are under incessant attacks by bandits killing and abducting people.

The state government on Friday announced an indefinite postponement of the resumption of schools in the state.

The schools were scheduled to reopen on August 9 months after many were shut to keep the students away from the grasp of the insatiable bandits.