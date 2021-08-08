ADVERTISEMENT

Any hopes that Lionel Messi and Barcelona could find some wriggle room to ensure the Barcelona talisman could elongate his stay at the Now Camp was extinguished on Sunday.

A tearful Messi, at a press conference, confirmed his departure from Barcelona after 21 years. “In recent days, I have been thinking about what I can say. The truth is I can’t think of anything.

“This is really difficult for me after so many years being here my entire life. I am not ready for this,” Messi said.

“This year my family and I were convinced we were going to stay here, at home, that is what we all wanted. We thought we would be staying here in Barcelona. The time we have had here has been amazing. Today I have to say goodbye to all this.

“After 21 years I am leaving. In a few years, I can’t tell you we won’t come back because this is our home. I have promised my children that. So many beautiful things have happened, some bad things but all of this helped me to grow and improve and make me the person I am.”

Messi did not confirm his next destination, which many have postulated to be PSG.

“Nothing is confirmed,” Messi said. “I received many calls after the Barca statement went up. There are talks,” he added.

Messi leaves Barcelona as the record appearance maker, assist maker, and goal scorer.