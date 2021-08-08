ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Nigeria confirmed new 473 cases of coronavirus and four new deaths from the disease.

The new infection figure raised the total number of cases in Nigeria to 177,615, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in an update on its Facebook page Saturday night.

The recent spike in infections that has been linked to the highly transmissible Delta variant has continued to claim lives.

In a trend that began on Monday, the four deaths on Saturday raised the total deaths in six days to 36, the NCDC data revealed.

A total of 2,185 deaths have been recorded in Nigeria since 2020 when the index case was recorded in the country.

However, the situation could get much worse especially as the ongoing strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) enters the seventh day.

Breakdown

The 473 new cases were found in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, according to the NCDC data.

The disease centre said Lagos recorded 323 of the new cases.

Akwa-Ibom State came second in the tally with 46 cases while Rivers State followed closely with 41 cases. The FCT registered 20 cases and Ekiti State recorded 12.

Osun and Oyo States reported nine new cases each while Ogun State recorded six, and Bayelsa, three.

Anambra, Edo, Nasarawa and Plateau States reported one infection each.

Meanwhile, according to the NCDC data, of the more than 177,000 total cases, 165,472 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

The centre added that Nigeria has tested over 2.5 million samples out of its estimated 200 million population.

Active cases in Nigeria is nearly 10,000 as of Saturday