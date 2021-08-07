ADVERTISEMENT
Kelechi Ihenacho scored a late minute penalty to ensure a 1-0 victory for Leicester over Manchester City in the Community Shield.
Iheanacho came in as a second half substitute while compatriot Wilfred Ndidi played the entire 90 minutes for Leicester.
The victory secures Leicester’s second Community Shield in the club’s history.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION