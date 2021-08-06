ADVERTISEMENT

A Nigerian lecturer who is battling ill-health and his “unlawful” sack from the university has released a video to show how he is recuperating from heart failure.

The lecturer, Inih Ebong, an associate professor of Theatre Arts, was unjustly sacked from the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, almost two decades ago, after he repeatedly spoke out against alleged corruption and maladministration in the university.

An industrial court last year ruled that his sack in 2002 was unlawful and ordered his reinstatement, but the university has refused to bring him back.

Apart from a series of legal battles against the university authorities, Mr Ebong, without any source of income (the university had published a disclaimer, warning people against doing business with him), was struggling with ill-health and how to feed himself and his family until he was diagnosed with cardiac failure last year.

Several Nigerians, including a billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, rallied support for the ailing lecturer after PREMIUM TIMES broke the story about his ill-health.

A Lagos-based lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, visited the lecturer in his residence in Uyo where he did a live broadcast on Facebook, soliciting financial support for him.

“Your outpour of love, concern and care, made me recover from my long and protracted illness when all hopes were lost and for this, I remain eternally grateful to you and to God,” Mr Ebong said to Mr Otedola and other Nigerians, weeks after he checked into a hospital in Uyo for treatment.

The clip

Mr Ebong’s clip on his recovery was posted on Facebook, July 31, by the lawyer, Mr Effiong.

In the clip, Mr Ebong is seen walking unassisted into his residence, apparently to show his level of recovery.

His doctor, Ime Essien, a consultant cardiologist with Prime Consultant Hospital, Uyo, brought him “back to life” in March, he said.

“I can walk a distance of 10 to 15 poles unassisted, I can climb a single storey building unassisted,” said the lecturer who described his recovery as “a miracle”. He said he experiences shortness of breath if he tries to climb more than a single storey building.

Mr Ebong thanked Mr Otedola, Mr Effiong, his doctor, and other Nigerians for coming to his rescue.

He also thanked PREMIUM TIMES for informing Nigerians about his travails.

“You were victimised by (the) University of Uyo for your fearlessness, courage, outspokenness and activism.

“Despite winning at the National Industrial Court, University of Uyo has refused to reinstate and pay you your entitlements as ordered by the court. They left you to die, but God used strangers to revive your health.

“I hope the University Management will have a change of heart.

“May you live long,” the lawyer, Mr Effiong, commented, alongside the clip he uploaded.