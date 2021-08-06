ADVERTISEMENT

The Abia State Government said it would ensure that the fundamental human rights of the IPOB’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu, are respected.

Mr Kanu, who has been campaigning for a separate republic of Biafra, is standing trial for treason in Abuja.

He is detained by Nigeria’s secret police, the SSS.

The Abia State Government said in a statement on Friday that it was “monitoring the situation” with Mr Kanu who is an indigene of the state.

The statement was signed by the Commissioner for Information in the state, John Kalu.

“The Abia State Government is confident that the judiciary will ensure a free and manifestly fair trial for him and others as they remain innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction,” Mr Kalu said in the statement.

“We remain in touch with his family members, other relevant persons and institutions, and receive regular updates through them on the situation.”

Mr Kanu’s lawyer said recently that they were prevented by the SSS from having access to him.

The Abia State Government also commented on the IPOB’s sit-at-home order which begins on Monday, August 9.

The residents, according to the order, are to stay indoors, while economic and social activities are suspended every Monday from 6a.m. to 6p.m. in all the South-east states, to put pressure on the federal government to free Mr Kanu.

“While Government will not compel anyone wishing to sit at home for any reason whatsoever not to do so, as citizens have freedom of movement under the extant Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we wish to strongly advise that nobody should also compel or enforce any sit at home order from any non-state actor, as doing so does not serve any known interests of the people of the state,” Mr Kalu said.

“Furthermore, compelling our children to stay away from school can only serve the interests of the yet to be properly identified persons who may not want to see us make progress as a people.

“Similarly, our traders sitting at home at a time they need to work very hard to sustain their families and create wealth especially in this era of COVID-19 impacted global economy will obviously not serve any development interest of our hardworking citizens.

The government said it has made “adequate” provision for public safety and security, and appealed to residents and visitors to Abia to go about their normal businesses without fear.

Previous sit-at-home orders by IPOB have been hugely successful in the region.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex socio-cultural organisation in Igbo, has described the IPOB’s order as “unwise.”

“For a group to come up to try to dictate for the Igbo on the days to go to work and days they shouldn’t go to work for Nnamdi Kanu is unwise. The wise thing to do is to make wider consultation with the people and the leadership of the region,” the Punch newspaper quoted the spokesperson to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia as saying.