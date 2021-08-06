ADVERTISEMENT

Beleaguered residents of Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State have blocked the federal highway linking the area in protest against incessant killings and abductions by bandits in their communities.

Witnesses spoke to PREMIUM TIMES over the phone, about the protest.

One of them, Hamza Abdullahi, said most of the protesters are residents of villages under incessant attacks by bandits.

Another resident of Lambar Bakura, who gave his name simply as Mustapha, said: “We are being attacked by these people (bandits) every day. Just last month, they killed our village head and they keep abducting and killing our people. We are here protesting and we will not move away from the road until we see commitment from the government.”

He added that seven people were kidnapped from the two villages in the area in the last few days.

“The bandits have vowed to keep unleashing mayhem on the villages. We don’t even know what they (bandits) want,” Mr Mustapha said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Shehu, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to him.

Bakura is one of the local government areas in Zamfara State worst hit by banditry.

Recently, PREMIUM TIMES reported how 17 people were kidnapped on the road before Bakura junction from Sokoto.